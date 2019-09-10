CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

CEMATRIX Corp (CVE:CVX) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, approximately 12,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 30,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 million and a P/E ratio of -22.73.

About CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX)

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

