Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.73 Million

Brokerages expect that Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) will announce sales of $36.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the highest is $39.77 million. Castlight Health reported sales of $40.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full-year sales of $146.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.60 million to $155.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $153.33 million, with estimates ranging from $141.59 million to $174.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

CSLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Castlight Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Castlight Health stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.53. 477,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,880. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. Castlight Health has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $213.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 21,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $30,479.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maeve O’meara sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $39,721.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 322,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $90,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 18.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,807,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Castlight Health by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after buying an additional 1,038,771 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,773,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 740,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,952,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,823,000 after acquiring an additional 705,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

