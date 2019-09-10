Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on October 4th

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Carolina Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Carolina Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carolina Financial to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

Shares of CARO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. 1,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,223. The stock has a market cap of $763.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Carolina Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carolina Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.