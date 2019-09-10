Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on October 4th

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
Carolina Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Carolina Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carolina Financial to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.
Shares of CARO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. 1,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,223. The stock has a market cap of $763.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Carolina Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carolina Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.
About Carolina Financial
Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.
