Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will report earnings per share of $2.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $3.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $11.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $11.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $12.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.11.

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,681. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.06. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $525,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,031 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,756 shares of company stock worth $3,503,993. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,910.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

