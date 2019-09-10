Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Trading Down 12.5%

Canuc Resources Corp (CVE:CDA) dropped 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 2,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 33,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's exploration project is the San Javier Project comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico. It also engages in the development of oil and gas properties located in Texas, the United States.

