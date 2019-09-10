Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.41

Shares of Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.41 and traded as high as $12.20. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 1,048 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canterbury Park from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $55.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Dale H. Schenian purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canterbury Park by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 215,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canterbury Park by 3,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canterbury Park by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 178,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Canterbury Park by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

