Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.284 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 113,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,623. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

