Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,071 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 86.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.35. 28,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $96.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $1.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.