Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,544.06

Canadian General Investments Ltd (LON:CGI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,544.06 and traded as high as $1,514.50. Canadian General Investments shares last traded at $1,505.00, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Canadian General Investments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,544.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,390.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

