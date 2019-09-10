C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.44.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $77.72 and a 1 year high of $101.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 42.88%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $1,388,297.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $721,124.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,499.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,173 shares of company stock worth $3,825,122. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.