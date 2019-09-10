Btu Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Up 14.3%

Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU)’s share price was up 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 232,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 266,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Btu Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Btu Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Btu Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.