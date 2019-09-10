Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Target Price at $57.67

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

MGA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup set a $63.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 172.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 297,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 188,220 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 64.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Magna International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.20. 63,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. Magna International has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $57.85.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 21.76%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.