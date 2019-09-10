Brokerages Expect Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.70 Million

Brokerages expect Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) to report sales of $25.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quest Resource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.89 million and the lowest is $25.50 million. Quest Resource posted sales of $25.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Resource will report full-year sales of $105.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $105.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $121.63 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $127.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quest Resource.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRHC. ValuEngine lowered Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at $554,000. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

QRHC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

