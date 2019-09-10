Brokerages Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.52 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,177,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,062,000 after buying an additional 420,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,788,000 after buying an additional 71,275 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,088,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,480,000 after buying an additional 44,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 415,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

