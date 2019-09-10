Brokerages Expect New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.20. 361,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $115.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

