Brokerages Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Brokerages expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. NCR reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 86.80% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $512,044.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $934,765.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,484,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,162,000 after buying an additional 211,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,619,000 after acquiring an additional 390,502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,099,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,683,000 after purchasing an additional 180,231 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 14.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,623,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,603,000 after purchasing an additional 321,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NCR by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NCR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.18. 20,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. NCR has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $35.08.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

