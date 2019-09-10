Brokerages Expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Gulfport Energy reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Williams Capital cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

In other news, CEO David M. Wood acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Quentin R. Hicks acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 135.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,278,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 915,199 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 818.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 715,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 637,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPOR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,982,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,818. The firm has a market cap of $490.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

