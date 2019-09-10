Brokerages Expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.07. Groupon also reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.70 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson set a $5.00 target price on shares of Groupon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.32.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at about $66,614,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the second quarter worth about $14,340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 5,244.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,019,730 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,518 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,645,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $202,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,711,605 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 1,626,388 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRPN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 9,737,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Groupon has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

