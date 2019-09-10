Brokerages Expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.59 Million

Brokerages predict that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will report $186.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.40 million and the lowest is $185.16 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $169.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $774.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.00 million to $778.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $844.96 million, with estimates ranging from $840.00 million to $849.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Globus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,181,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,179,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,797 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,476,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,316,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 993,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

