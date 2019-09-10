Brokerages Expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.59 Million

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will report $186.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.40 million and the lowest is $185.16 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $169.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $774.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.00 million to $778.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $844.96 million, with estimates ranging from $840.00 million to $849.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Globus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,181,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,179,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,797 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,476,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,316,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 993,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.