Brokerages Expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.28. CoreSite Realty also posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.78.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 809,795 shares of company stock valued at $89,718,300 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 36.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 21.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 529.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

