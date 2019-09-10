Brokerages Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $61.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.97 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBCP. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.31 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. 1,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

