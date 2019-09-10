Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Post $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.68. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $692,129.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,351.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $122.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,913. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.49.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

