Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Post $0.66 EPS

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.68. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $692,129.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,351.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $122.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,913. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.49.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.