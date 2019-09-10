Brokerages Anticipate Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post -$0.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Uniqure reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($3.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($2.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 1,232.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,092. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,460 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $388,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,406 shares in the company, valued at $745,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,925,746.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,415 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

