Brokerages Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Post $3.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.63. Lear posted earnings of $4.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $14.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.70 to $15.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $17.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Lear by 64.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 78.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEA stock traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.09. 725,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,824. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. Lear has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $167.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average of $134.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

