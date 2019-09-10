Brokerages Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.98 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.68. 340,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,460. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.97. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 198.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

