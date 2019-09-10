Brokerages Anticipate Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.66. Ecopetrol posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ecopetrol.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 160.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after buying an additional 2,145,328 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 507.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 527,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 440,894 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,697,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,928,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 5,251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 313,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 307,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 219,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,993. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

