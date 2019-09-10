Brokerages Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.05. CSX posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,003,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,040. CSX has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 548,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,029,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,698,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,709,000 after buying an additional 685,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.