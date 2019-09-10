British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BATS. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,150 ($54.23) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,761.33 ($49.15).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,894.50 ($37.82) on Friday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,801 ($49.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,005.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,972.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.66) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.