Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.71. The stock had a trading volume of 564,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $93.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.43.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.20%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 307.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,483,000 after buying an additional 1,259,015 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,269,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 194.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 292,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after buying an additional 193,148 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 480.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 193,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,156,000.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

