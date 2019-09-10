Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Receives $13.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.36. 27,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,367. The stock has a market cap of $848.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.83. Brightsphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 214.61%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, insider Guang Yang bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after buying an additional 118,443 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 993,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

