Brightsphere Investment Group PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BSIG)

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 17,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,367. The stock has a market cap of $848.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 214.61% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guang Yang bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

