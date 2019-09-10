Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 141.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 443.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 159,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 130,533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BRF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,723,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,696,000 after purchasing an additional 70,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 217.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 359,132 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 162,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

BRFS stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. 106,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,822. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. BRF had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRFS. BBA Icatu Securities raised shares of BRF from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $12.00 target price on BRF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

