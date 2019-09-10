Bovis Homes Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 20.50 (LON:BVS)

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BVS traded down GBX 37 ($0.48) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,022 ($13.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,047.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,059.42. Bovis Homes Group has a 12-month low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,183 ($15.46).

BVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,085 ($14.18) price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,101 ($14.39).

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

