Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,390 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.71% of Boston Properties worth $341,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Boston Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,703,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 132.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 76,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 43,637 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Boston Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 230,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of BXP stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.34. The company had a trading volume of 404,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,352. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.84 and a 12 month high of $140.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average is $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $733.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on Boston Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.04.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.