Bonavista Energy (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Bonavista Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNPUF)’s share price was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49, approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 4,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

About Bonavista Energy (OTCMKTS:BNPUF)

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

