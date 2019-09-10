BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.08

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. BlueScope Steel has a one year low of A$10.31 ($7.31) and a one year high of A$17.43 ($12.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$12.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

