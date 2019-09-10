BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.08

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. BlueScope Steel has a one year low of A$10.31 ($7.31) and a one year high of A$17.43 ($12.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$12.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile
