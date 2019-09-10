Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Acquired by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 109,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 143,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,944. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

