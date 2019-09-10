Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.86

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and traded as low as $26.52. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $26.52, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

