BitGreen Market Cap Reaches $1.67 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001663 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and STEX. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $74,903.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019977 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.09 or 0.02122812 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000594 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021430 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002651 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 9,803,780 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

