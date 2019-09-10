BidaskClub Upgrades Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ITRN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $587.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $71.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 653,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,351,000 after buying an additional 181,501 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 224,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the first quarter worth about $1,708,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the second quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 9.7% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 90,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

