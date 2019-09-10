BidaskClub Lowers T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $703,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,742,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,462,000 after buying an additional 182,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,191,000 after acquiring an additional 516,096 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 192,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 918,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,496,000 after purchasing an additional 207,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

