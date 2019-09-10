BidaskClub Lowers Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Oritani Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Oritani Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oritani Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

ORIT opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $777.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.71. Oritani Financial has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 32.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 86,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,710,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,338,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 237.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,204,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after buying an additional 847,565 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 54.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after buying an additional 304,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $14,023,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

