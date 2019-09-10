BidaskClub Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Everbridge from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Everbridge from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $69.92 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.73.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $2,059,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Phillip E. Huff sold 3,250 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $269,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,612 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,675 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

