Best Buy (BBY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Best Buy (NYSE: BBY):

8/30/2019 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $76.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Best Buy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2019 – Best Buy was given a new $71.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2019 – Best Buy was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2019 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2019 – Best Buy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.18. The stock had a trading volume of 146,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,819. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $32,406,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,387,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,381,448 shares of company stock valued at $101,304,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

