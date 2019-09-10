Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) CEO Sells $3,002,702.16 in Stock

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.10. 32,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,326. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.22. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $40,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.