BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Given $11.25 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $11.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BBX Capital an industry rank of 108 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get BBX Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on BBX Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NYSE BBX traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 215,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. BBX Capital has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). BBX Capital had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BBX Capital will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BBX Capital by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 365,069 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BBX Capital by 590.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BBX Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BBX Capital (BBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.