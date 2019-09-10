BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 365 ($4.77) target price on the stock.

BBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BBA Aviation from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BBA Aviation from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BBA Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 351.33 ($4.59).

BBA opened at GBX 316.95 ($4.14) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.01. BBA Aviation has a one year low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a one year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 305.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 272.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. BBA Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

BBA Aviation Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

