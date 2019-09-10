Bayerische Motoren Werke (FRA:BMW3) Trading 0.7% Higher

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (FRA:BMW3)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €52.10 ($60.58) and last traded at €51.50 ($59.88), 121,225 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €51.15 ($59.48).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.78.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke (FRA:BMW3)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

