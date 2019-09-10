Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Stock Price Up 21.6%

Shares of Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) rose 21.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.97, approximately 23,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 188,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Basic Energy Services by 367.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 161,820 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,992,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 382,729 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 463,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Basic Energy Services by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

