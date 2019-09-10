Basf (ETR:BAS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAS. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.22 ($79.33).

Basf stock opened at €62.50 ($72.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.00. Basf has a twelve month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a twelve month high of €81.77 ($95.08).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

